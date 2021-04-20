Where are you going?
Black Cat

1811 14th St NW, Washington, DC 20009, USA
Website
| +1 202-667-4490
An Indie Music Haven Washington, D.C. District of Columbia United States

More info

Sun - Thur 7pm - 2am
Fri, Sat 7pm - 3am

Located near the heart of the U Street Corridor, Black Cat has earned the acclaim as D.C.'s top venue for indie rock bands since opening its doors in 1993. The club's 7,000 square-foot "Mainstage" has featured big names like Blur, Foo Fighters, Rancid, The Hives, Garbage, The Offspring, Pennywise, Radiohead, The Strokes, Echo and the Bunnymen, The White Stripes, and Sum 41 as well as local acts like Fugazi. The smaller "Backstage," with a capacity of about 200, is often used for emerging bands and solo artists, independent film screenings, and DJ dance parties. Take a break from the loud music and dancing by relaxing in the Red Room with fully stocked bar, pool, and pinball or nosh on vegetarian and vegan-friendly delights at the Food for Thought Café.
By Christian Mirasol , AFAR Local Expert
