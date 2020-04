Black Bird Bookstore 4033 Judah St, San Francisco, CA 94122, USA

Black Bird Bookstore This small community shop in San Francisco’s Outer Sunset neighborhood has a lot of love for its city. Black Bird’s shelves are stocked with books written or illustrated by locals, especially in its excellent children’s section. On weekends, it’s a gathering place for folks in the neighborhood, who like to stroll through with a cup of coffee, browse the cookbooks, and sit in the store’s backyard, which doubles as a plant and succulent shop.