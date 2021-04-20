Where are you going?
Bizarra Capital

12706 Philadelphia St, Whittier, CA 90601, USA
Website
| +1 562-945-2426
Sun 11am - 8pm
Tue - Sat 11am - 10pm

This is not your typical bean and cheese burrito joint. Heavily influenced by the cuisine of southern Mexico, Bizarra Capital serves up fresh, flavorful fare with a zip and a zing.

There were six of us for dinner, so we got a good sample of the varied and delicious menu: lamb chorizo tostadas, fish and shrimp tacos, light and succulent chimichangas, the best guacamole ever, and calabacitas (squash). The 'mojado" cocktail...essentially a mojito made with tequila...was refreshing and zippy.

Several days later we added the chicken soup and fresh ceviche tostado to the list when we stopped by for lunch. FRESH, fresh fish. Delicious.

The restaurant hosts mariachi nights on the weekends which bring in big crowds. Check their facebook page for more info.

The restaurant is a great addition to Whittier, a town I remember from my youth as friendly and sleepy and which is now in a renaissance of sorts. New restaurants are popping up all around. Bizarra Capital is a must visit.
By Annette Baesel , AFAR Local Expert

