Bittersweet Catering Cafe & Bakery

From Café to CantinaOne of my favorite go-to places for a quick bite is Bittersweet Café: known for serving simple, delicious wrap sandwiches, smoothies, and freshly squeezed juices. However what makes Bittersweet Café special is that on Tuesday through Saturday nights, it transforms into Bittersweet DF—Distrito Federal or, as it’s more commonly known, Mexico City. The owner, Jody Manor, has had a long standing love affair with the country south of the border and the menu is truly inspired byMexico City. My favorite dish at Bittersweet DF are the sopes handmade masa patties topped with beef, cabbage, and radishes served with homemade sauces.
Whether you eat at the café or the cantina, you can be sure that the ingredients are seasonal and local and everything is flavorful. Their coffee even comes courtesy of a long time local coffee roaster located right in Alexandria, M.E. Swing. It’s a wonderful brew.
If I go to Alexandria, it’s usually on the weekend, and a bite here is the perfect pick-me-up to keep me going for the rest of the afternoon. Every now and again, the sight of something baked will seduce me and on my last visit it was these single serving sized pineapple upside down cakes. My healthy lunch plan was immediately disregarded for cake and coffee. Can you blame me?