Bite San Diego

Food tour San DiegoBite San Diego offers a three hour food tour around downtown and the Little Italy neighborhood of San Diego. We started at a Indian restaurant and ended at a place in Little Italy where we finished the tour with a piece of desert pizza made with Italian nutella. Along the way, we visited the famous Karl Strauss brewery and go to sample some beer as well as take a tour of the brewery.
The guide was extremely knowledgeable and kept us interested with historical tidbits about the surrounding area. We also learned about the history of each restaurant we visited. What I really enjoyed was that we sat at each place for at least 30-45 minutes and got a feel for each locale as well as the food they served.
Food tours are a great way to learn about a new city and experience the food culture. San Diego Bites offers tours in several San Diego neighborhoods including North Park, La Jolla, Hillcrest and Old Town. Some other places they offer tours are Coronado Island, Julian and Encinitas.