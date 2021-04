High-End Fish and Chips

Start with chorizo-stuffed squid and a Hendrick’s martini. Follow these with a pancetta-topped lobster burger with truffle-and-Parmesan fries, and you’ll know that you’ve moved well beyond traditional fish and chips. 353/(0) 1-679-7000. This appeared in the September, 2012 issue. Read Lisa Abend's " The New Dubliners ."