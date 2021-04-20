Bistro One LR
2000, 1 Lincoln Rd, Miami Beach, FL 33139, USA
| +1 786-276-4000
Sun - Thur 7am - 10pm
Fri, Sat 7am - 11pm
Eat What You Catch in MiamiBoard a 65-foot Viking fishing yacht and sped the day throwing out a line in search of salmon, snapper and other exotic fish in the blue Atlantic.
The Ritz-Carlton South Beach now offers the 'Catch of the Stay' program where guests will enjoy a fun-filled day of fishing and boat time, equipped with tournament grade fishing equipment and tackle for all types of fishing including: kite fishing, trolling, wreck fishing and reef fishing.
Once you head back, Chef Amol Agarwal and Sous Chef Joge Ramos will discuss how you'd like your catch prepared, or you can leave it up to the talented team of chefs to make the perfect meal for you and your guests.
For example, fried oysters with pickled onions and sushi grade tuna was outstanding. For a main course, an entire fish was fried with flavorful seasoning and served with fresh artichokes, beats, greens and mushrooms. The chefs brought a light dressing to sprinkle onto the dish.
You can really see the pride that the chefs take in using fresh, sustainable seafood and produce. Plus, the sense of accomplishment after spending the day on the water is just as fulfilling.
Dine poolside and sip cucumber-infused cocktails. 'Catch of the Stay' features various options, including car service and a 3-night stay in a deluxe balcony suite.
The fishing trip is an unforgettable experience and the professional guides will ensure that your fishing trip is a successful one.
Dine Poolside in the Heart of Miami Beach
After a day of soaking up the sun along the gorgeous pool at the Ritz-Carlton South Beach, you wont have to go far to indulge in some of the best cuisine in town.
Bistro One LR is a contemporary bistro with indoor/outdoor seating, showcasing fresh/sustainable cuisine and celebrating the season and flavors of the local area.
The chic dining room was inspired by the Spanish Riviera, with plush seating, neutral colors and glittery furnishings.
Chef Amol Agarwal and Executive Sous Chef Jorge Ramos both studied internationally to find the perfect tastes and flavors to match the vibrancy of South Beach.
During our stay, we tried a fresh slice of watermelon soaked in a tangy 20-year old balsamic and topped with goat cheese. It was the perfect start to an unforgettable meal.
Afterwards, a fresh salad of heirloom tomatoes with an olive tapenade was served with steamy focaccia and sun dried tomato spread.
We had big anticipation for the main course and we were not disappointed. Pan seared chicken was carefully placed on a bed of sauteed potatoes and chorizo sausage with onions. The culinary team poured a sauce of pureed red pepper with olive oil for added flavor. It was divine.
Finally, we dived into the dulce de leche cheesecake, one of the most famous dishes on the bistro menu. The smooth an decadent cake is served with coffee ice cream and cookie crumbles. It will leave you perfectly satisfied.
