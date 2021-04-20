Bistro One LR 2000, 1 Lincoln Rd, Miami Beach, FL 33139, USA

Eat What You Catch in Miami Board a 65-foot Viking fishing yacht and sped the day throwing out a line in search of salmon, snapper and other exotic fish in the blue Atlantic.



The Ritz-Carlton South Beach now offers the 'Catch of the Stay' program where guests will enjoy a fun-filled day of fishing and boat time, equipped with tournament grade fishing equipment and tackle for all types of fishing including: kite fishing, trolling, wreck fishing and reef fishing.



Once you head back, Chef Amol Agarwal and Sous Chef Joge Ramos will discuss how you'd like your catch prepared, or you can leave it up to the talented team of chefs to make the perfect meal for you and your guests.



For example, fried oysters with pickled onions and sushi grade tuna was outstanding. For a main course, an entire fish was fried with flavorful seasoning and served with fresh artichokes, beats, greens and mushrooms. The chefs brought a light dressing to sprinkle onto the dish.



You can really see the pride that the chefs take in using fresh, sustainable seafood and produce. Plus, the sense of accomplishment after spending the day on the water is just as fulfilling.



Dine poolside and sip cucumber-infused cocktails. 'Catch of the Stay' features various options, including car service and a 3-night stay in a deluxe balcony suite.



The fishing trip is an unforgettable experience and the professional guides will ensure that your fishing trip is a successful one.

