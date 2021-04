Bistro Magico [CLOSED] Degollado

Bistro Magico serving all things local Embraced by locals and expats alike, this little bistro serves late Breakfast and Lunch from 11:00am to 3:00pm Tuesday-Friday.



The no-nonsense menu features healthy local ingredients, and in short: the food rocks! I've had some insanely delicious pancakes there, and I can't wait to return for more.



They have fresh juices, smoothies and salads, and daily lunch specials.