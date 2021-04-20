Bistro Dre [CLOSED] 2965 N Lincoln Ave, Chicago, IL 60657, USA

Bistro Dre - Urban Dining Carnivores, vegetarians, seafood lovers and vegans can unite in one all-encompassing place called Bistro Dre. With the small plate, family-style, share-it-with-your-bestie approach, this cozy spot will have you coming back for more within the week. Snag a big table and invite all your friends, or don't tell anyone and take your favorite companion out for a romantic dinner for two. (Hint: sit at one of the two front window table and you'll think you're in France.)



I recently enjoyed the fried chicken, gravy, potato salad, and (wait for it) waffles. And while that was a most decadent splurge, my wife kept it light with the more health-conscious vegan flatbread and arugula salad topped with garlic popcorn. And the icing on the cake: it's BYOB.