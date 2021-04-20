Bistro 7107 513 23rd St S, Arlington, VA 22202, USA

Filipino Fare at Bistro 7107 Bistro 7107 is a restaurant that explores the flavors of the Philippines. Visitors eager to sample the Asian Pacific menu will feel welcomed by a cozy space decorated with cheerful jeepney paintings, gold panel walls, and an inviting bar.



Diners new to the cuisine should start off with lumpiang, a succulent fried roll stuffed with chicken. Go-to entrées include chicken adobo and pancit—thin, savory rice noodles mixed with vegetables. Don't forget to save room for an authentic dessert of halo-halo, shaved ice combined with evaporated milk and ice cream and sprinkled with toppings such as candied beans, jackfruit, purple yam, and flan.

