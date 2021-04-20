Bistecca Italian Steak House
2/F, Grand Progress Building, Lan Kwai Fong, Central, Hong Kong
+852 2525 1308
Sun - Sat 12pm - 3pm, 6pm - 11pm
Steak Lovers, Unite!We arrived hungry and ready to be impressed by this Central steakhouse.
Oakleigh Ranch Wagyu beef is exclusive to Bistecca so we indulged in the Delmonico (28oz, HK$878) and Fiorentina (32oz, HK$998) with a lobster tail as a side to share(HK$168). We weren't disappointed – each bite of meat was grilled to perfection, tender and juicy. There were six options of sauces to go with the steaks, and we chose the signature sauce and the black truffle Hollandaise. The lobster tail was first poached in butter before being grilled.
For antipasti, we had the house smoked bacon with red pepper ketchup and garlic nuggets with pomodoro sauce, which were tasty and creative. For something slightly lighter, we added the asparagus salad. Our choices complemented the steaks nicely.
We hear their Sunday Brunch is also something to write home about, so we'll be back for more.