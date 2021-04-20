Where are you going?
Or, let us surprise youSpin the Globe ®
 

Bistecca Italian Steak House

2/F, Grand Progress Building, Lan Kwai Fong, Central, Hong Kong
+852 2525 1308
Steak Lovers, Unite! Hong Kong Hong Kong

More info

Sun - Sat 12pm - 3pm, 6pm - 11pm

Steak Lovers, Unite!

We arrived hungry and ready to be impressed by this Central steakhouse.

Oakleigh Ranch Wagyu beef is exclusive to Bistecca so we indulged in the Delmonico (28oz, HK$878) and Fiorentina (32oz, HK$998) with a lobster tail as a side to share(HK$168). We weren't disappointed – each bite of meat was grilled to perfection, tender and juicy. There were six options of sauces to go with the steaks, and we chose the signature sauce and the black truffle Hollandaise. The lobster tail was first poached in butter before being grilled.

For antipasti, we had the house smoked bacon with red pepper ketchup and garlic nuggets with pomodoro sauce, which were tasty and creative. For something slightly lighter, we added the asparagus salad. Our choices complemented the steaks nicely.

We hear their Sunday Brunch is also something to write home about, so we'll be back for more.
By Emily Chu , AFAR Local Expert
Original mo hong kong.jpg?1474839574?ixlib=rails 0.3

More From AFAR

How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points