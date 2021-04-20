Bisbee
Bisbee, AZ 85603, USA
Roaming Gnome In The Mule MountainsIn Bisbee, the quirky Victorian-era mile-high mining town in SE Arizona's Mule Mountains, we saw this car parked on the street...Gnome and countless figurines, always wondering: "are we there yet?"
Once you do get there, wander the pedestrian-friendly downtown--no shortage of restaurants, galleries, coffee-shops, and brick-and-stone architecture in various states of decay and gentrification... The wild west meets big city weekenders as biker taverns and crystal shops share the hilly streetscape.
almost 7 years ago
Shady Dell
Your accommodations can be this 1949 vintage Air Stream while visiting the funky, bohemian former mining town turned artists hideaway called Bisbee. Shady Dell offers a variety of airstream complete with a vintage small diner (6 stools) for breakfast and lunch. A fun place to stay!