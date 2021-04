Roaming Gnome In The Mule Mountains

In Bisbee, the quirky Victorian-era mile-high mining town in SE Arizona 's Mule Mountains, we saw this car parked on the street...Gnome and countless figurines, always wondering: "are we there yet?"Once you do get there, wander the pedestrian-friendly downtown--no shortage of restaurants, galleries, coffee-shops, and brick-and-stone architecture in various states of decay and gentrification... The wild west meets big city weekenders as biker taverns and crystal shops share the hilly streetscape.