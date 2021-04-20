Where are you going?
Bisbee

Bisbee, AZ 85603, USA
Roaming Gnome In The Mule Mountains Bisbee Arizona United States
Shady Dell Bisbee Arizona United States

Roaming Gnome In The Mule Mountains

In Bisbee, the quirky Victorian-era mile-high mining town in SE Arizona's Mule Mountains, we saw this car parked on the street...Gnome and countless figurines, always wondering: "are we there yet?"

Once you do get there, wander the pedestrian-friendly downtown--no shortage of restaurants, galleries, coffee-shops, and brick-and-stone architecture in various states of decay and gentrification... The wild west meets big city weekenders as biker taverns and crystal shops share the hilly streetscape.
By Joseph Cyr , AFAR Local Expert

Cathy Sroka
almost 7 years ago

Shady Dell

Your accommodations can be this 1949 vintage Air Stream while visiting the funky, bohemian former mining town turned artists hideaway called Bisbee. Shady Dell offers a variety of airstream complete with a vintage small diner (6 stools) for breakfast and lunch. A fun place to stay!

