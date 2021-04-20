Birkenhead Lake: Canoe a Pristine Mountain Lake
Birkenhead Provincial Park is located about 15 km down a fairly well-maintained forest service road north of Pemberton, British Columbia. The Park is about 90 minutes from Whistler and three hours from Vancouver
. We went in June, early in the summer season, and we were the only canoe out on the lake. The park was blissfully silent, with only the birds and the occasional flopping fish making any noise. The park has a number of great campsites and several hiking trails, but the main attraction is its pristine lake. The beach is great for picnics and you can bring your own canoe or rent one from the park ranger, who comes out to the boat shed at noon every day. This a fairly remote park, but it's well maintained and well worth the drive. We saw black bears and a bobcat on the drive in, and it is well known as being an active bear area.