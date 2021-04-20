Where are you going?
Or, let us surprise youSpin the Globe ®
 

Birkenhead Lake

Birkenhead Lake Provincial Park, Squamish-Lillooet C, BC V0N 1L0, Canada
Website
Birkenhead Lake: Canoe a Pristine Mountain Lake D'Arcy Canada

Birkenhead Lake: Canoe a Pristine Mountain Lake

Birkenhead Provincial Park is located about 15 km down a fairly well-maintained forest service road north of Pemberton, British Columbia. The Park is about 90 minutes from Whistler and three hours from Vancouver. We went in June, early in the summer season, and we were the only canoe out on the lake. The park was blissfully silent, with only the birds and the occasional flopping fish making any noise. The park has a number of great campsites and several hiking trails, but the main attraction is its pristine lake. The beach is great for picnics and you can bring your own canoe or rent one from the park ranger, who comes out to the boat shed at noon every day. This a fairly remote park, but it's well maintained and well worth the drive. We saw black bears and a bobcat on the drive in, and it is well known as being an active bear area.
By Erin Nave , AFAR Local Expert

More From AFAR

How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
Slow Down and Immerse Yourself in Nature on This Trip to Utah’s Capitol Reef National Park Region
Slow Down and Immerse Yourself in Nature on This Trip to Utah’s Capitol Reef National Park Region
Adventure Responsibly and Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands National Parks Region
Adventure Responsibly and Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands National Parks Region
Everlane Just Launched Its First Swimwear Line—and It Starts at $30
Everlane Just Launched Its First Swimwear Line—and It Starts at $30