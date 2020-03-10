Birdman
Ari Vezene, a self-styled “chef-butcher,” made a name for himself with his aged meats and prime steaks at Vezené, a wildly popular bistro just behind the Athens
Hilton hotel. Ethically reared and sustainably sourced meat continues to take top billing at his latest venture, Birdman, a “Japanese pub” that specializes in yakitori—the Japanese equivalent of souvlaki. But there are plenty of other carnivorous bar snacks to accompany the expertly mixed cocktails, Japanese whiskies, sake, and extra-dry beer. Sando with Iberico pork neck, red cabbage relish, and homemade tonkatsu sauce; beef tataki with lime and ponzu oil; and ichibo nigiri with picanha sauce are all winners. The Wagyu beef ramen is by far the best in town, if you crave something more substantial. It’s counter seating only, apart from a handful of tiny wooden tables on the sidewalk, so book well in advance to score a seat. A DJ spins old-school tunes behind the bar and you can watch the chefs in action on the robata grill. Birdman is located in the backstreets below Syntagma Square, an unassuming area that has evolved into one of Athens’ most exciting culinary destinations. Nolan and Sushimou, two brilliant Greco-Japanese restaurants, are on the same block.