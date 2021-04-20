Where are you going?
Birba

622 North Palm Canyon Drive
Website
| +1 760-327-5678
Wood-Fired and Farm Fresh at Birba Pizzeria & Lounge Palm Springs California United States

More info

Sun, Tue - Thur 5pm - 10pm
Fri, Sat 5pm - 11pm

Local restaurateurs, Tara Lazar and Marco Rosetti, have the brunch business on lock down with Cheeky’s and in 2011 expanded into dinner by opening the outdoor pizzeria Birba just next door. The wood-fired pizzas are a delicious combination of ingredients including the Homemade Sausage Pizza with mushroom and onion, Egg Pizza with pancetta, Pecorino and spring onion, and the unexpected Blueberry Pizza with goat cheese, basil, and kale. Salads and pastas round out the Italian inspired menu and carefully crafted cocktails like the vodka-based Hello Nancy top it all off.

By Susan Mason , AFAR Local Expert

