Biosphère Environmental Museum

Sphere of Influence

Buckminster Fuller's Biosphere, constructed for the 1967 Montreal Expo, is one of the city's most iconic buildings. Ironically, the 20-story Biosphere was intended to be a temporary structure, but construction crews chose to weld, rather than bolt, its steel structure together. At the end of the Expo, rather than pay to dismantle it the Biosphere remained standing.Originally the structure was covered in an acrylic skin, but in 1976 it burned off in a fire—in around just a half hour. The steel skeleton remained, though the site was unused for the next 15 years. Today it houses a museum on the environment; most displays are targeted towards younger visitors but will keep older ones engaged too (admission $12 for adults; free for those under 17). The Biosphere is in Parc Jean-Drapeau, just one subway stop from downtown Montreal