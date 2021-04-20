Biosphère Environmental Museum
160 Chemin du Tour de l'isle, Montréal, QC H3C 4G8, Canada
| +1 514-283-5000
Photo by John Newton
Sphere of InfluenceBuckminster Fuller's Biosphere, constructed for the 1967 Montreal Expo, is one of the city's most iconic buildings. Ironically, the 20-story Biosphere was intended to be a temporary structure, but construction crews chose to weld, rather than bolt, its steel structure together. At the end of the Expo, rather than pay to dismantle it the Biosphere remained standing.
Originally the structure was covered in an acrylic skin, but in 1976 it burned off in a fire—in around just a half hour. The steel skeleton remained, though the site was unused for the next 15 years. Today it houses a museum on the environment; most displays are targeted towards younger visitors but will keep older ones engaged too (admission $12 for adults; free for those under 17). The Biosphere is in Parc Jean-Drapeau, just one subway stop from downtown Montreal.
almost 7 years ago
Exploring Montreal's Biosphere
Temporary closure from December 22 to January 16 inclusively for major renovations.
This is a great example of future/past architecture. The Biosphere was created for the Expo in the 1960s as an example of the future. Today, the Biosphere has been updated to incorporate an environmentally-friendly themed museum to get people thinking about our impact on the future. We biked there using Bixi bikes and were able to explore the island's offerings. There also was an amazing outdoor swimming pool.
(http://www.parcjeandrapeau.com/)
