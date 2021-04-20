Biosphère Environmental Museum

Exploring Montreal's Biosphere

Temporary closure from December 22 to January 16 inclusively for major renovations.



This is a great example of future/past architecture. The Biosphere was created for the Expo in the 1960s as an example of the future. Today, the Biosphere has been updated to incorporate an environmentally-friendly themed museum to get people thinking about our impact on the future. We biked there using Bixi bikes and were able to explore the island's offerings. There also was an amazing outdoor swimming pool.



(http://www.parcjeandrapeau.com/)