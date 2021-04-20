Organic Wines to Taste and Buy in Brussels
As people are becoming more concerned about what they are putting into their bodies, demand has increased for organic products in Brussels
. This demand extends to the wine market and a new shop is filling the niche. The Biorganic Wine Bar and shop, near Avenue Louise, stocks wines and champagnes from only organic grapes. You’ll be surprised by the wide selection, many of which you can taste on-site. Bottles can be purchased to compliment any organic (or non-organic) meal you have in mind. The shop also hosts regular wine tastings so you can learn more about the fascinating world of organic wines.