BionicBrew
100号 Jinhe Rd
Photo courtesy of BionicBrew
Craft BeersBeer aficionados now have a place to haunt: BionicBeer, Shenzhen's first-ever craft brewery. Complete with a laid-back, indie vibe, the taproom produces beers and non-alcoholic sodas with imported grains, hops, and yeast, paired with locally sourced ingredients like teas and fruit to create fresh brews. Begin by sampling ciders, pale ales, and dark brews from a roster of five core beers. Then, venture onto seasonal brews introduced throughout the year for Western holidays such as Oktoberfest and Chinese holidays such as Mid-Autumn Festival. Guest brews, such as the Pearl River beer, are also available. If you're lucky, you may chance upon the Experimental Brews, which can include Lychee Ale and the Belgium Chocolate Triple. For those looking for a healthy, non-alcoholic alternative, order the Bionic Ma-la, a spicy mate drink infused with Sichuan peppercorns.
Take the monorail to the Window of the World station and find exit C1. The brewery is open Friday to Sunday only.
