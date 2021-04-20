Where are you going?
Biodome

4777 Avenue Pierre-De Coubertin, Montréal, QC H1V 1B3, Canada
Website
| +1 514-868-3000
From the observation deck of Montréal's Olympic Tower, almost sixty stories up (574ft/175m), look down at this stingray/spaceship-inspired structure. It's the Biodôme.

Originally built as the velodrome for the 1976 Olympics, it was converted in 1992 to become an indoor 'house of life,' recreating four distinct eco-zones of the Americas: tropical rainforest, Laurentian maple forest, Gulf of St. Lawrence, Polar Labrador Coast and sub-Antarctic islands.

In summer you can see penguins, and in the winter you can visit the macaws. The different habitats feel surprisingly spacious; 'indoor zoo' seems inadequate as a description—maybe a 'gigantic terrarium?' However you describe it, it's definitely worth the trek east of downtown.
By Joseph Cyr , AFAR Local Expert

