BIO [CLOSED] 75 O'Farrell St, San Francisco, CA 94108, USA

Organic French Fare Bio Café is a gem in busy downtown San Francisco. The food is organic and affordable—two words that often don't go together in this city. For breakfast try the brioche french toast with seasonal berries and the homemade chai. At lunch the café serves hearty sandwiches, salads, and soups. You can even find gluten-free and vegan options.