Bin 74: Shanghai's Coziest Wine Bar

“Bin 74 is both a cozy wine bar and a wine shop, so you can buy a bottle to take home, or you can pay a small corkage fee to open one to sip with the Italian-inspired bar snacks, meats, and cheeses from the menu.” —Bartender Tree Mao on the French Concession. Read more about his local's take on Shanghai This appeared in the January/February 2015 issue.<.em>