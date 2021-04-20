Where are you going?
Bin 36

161 N Jefferson St, Chicago, IL 60661, USA
Beautiful oval bar, floor to ceiling windows, and a stellar international wine list makes Bin 36 a wonderful wine bar. We each got a wine flight, mine was a crisp collection of Italian whites, a cheese flight and some nibbles.

The wine flights consisted of 4 glasses with very healthy pours and the little placemat that identifies each wine, Bin 36's lobby doubles as a market so we purchased a couple bottles of wine we really enjoyed and I found the overall space urban and classy.

For a happy hour or late night experience, it’s fantastic (I think the food is a bit overpriced for the quality and quantity so I wouldn't recommend dinner). It’s also in a prime location just north of the Loop and near several hotels making it a great option for visitors.
By Kaitlyn Barrett , AFAR Local Expert

