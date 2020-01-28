Biltmore Estate
Biltmore Estate Dr, North Carolina, USA
Photo by McNair Evans
Biltmore Estate, Asheville
A self-guided tour of the Vanderbilt family’s 8,000-acre estate in Asheville, North Carolina, takes you through gardens bursting with roses and azaleas, and past pools filled with koi and pineapple-scented water lilies. The centerpiece is the 250-room chateau, America’s largest privately owned home, completed in 1895. Explore the 10,000-volume, walnut-paneled library, pictured, then visit the Biltmore’s Antler Hill Village & Winery to shop for Appalachian crafts and enjoy a complimentary tasting.
AFAR Local Expert
over 5 years ago
Check out the art at the Biltmore estate
The Biltmore estate is truly one of the most impressive buildings in North Carolina, if not the entire South, and as such it's a must-see. You can't help but be gobsmacked by its ambition, its swagger, and at times gauche mismatching of styles (Hearst Castle it ain't). The Vanderbilts are obviously hugely revered in the area, and every docent in the place seemed primed to give me the sanitised and hagiographic version of its creator, George Vanderbilt III, which left me with a rather unpleasantly feudal taste in my mouth. But if you can hold your nose and pay the extortionate entrance fee, it offers a fascinating insight into the workings of a grand house, and there are some Sargents and Whistler portraits that can literally bring you to a standstill. For better or worse, it's an unforgettable experience.
AFAR Local Expert
over 5 years ago
Beautiful Biltmore Gardens
Visit the Biltmore gardens-they're beautiful in every season. The tulips thrive in May, but there's always something beautiful to see. The grounds are gorgeous, and sometimes there's live music in the conservatory. Walk the garden paths and forest trails, and enjoy the lovely views of the hills and mountains of North Carolina!
over 4 years ago
Magnificent Manor
The Blue Ridge Mountains might be the last place you’d expect to find a grand French Renaissance château, but thanks to the vision of George Washington Vanderbilt and his architect Richard Morris Hunt, that’s what you’ll find just south of Asheville. The largest privately owned house in the United States, with 250 rooms sprawling over 175,000 square feet, Biltmore was constructed from 1889 to 1895. It remains one of the prime examples of Gilded Age architecture, though the wonders of Biltmore extend beyond the walls of the home. Frederick Law Olmsted, responsible for New York’s Central Park and San Francisco’s Golden Gate Park, designed the formal gardens while the Biltmore Winery is the country’s most visited winery. After a glass of Merlot or Cabernet Sauvignon, wander over to the green at Antler Hill Village for some shopping or a meal at the Smokehouse or Cedric’s Tavern.
AFAR Travel Advisor
over 5 years ago
Relaxing Afternoon
A perfect spot for an afternoon bike ride and picnic. A day at the Biltmore Estate is well spent!