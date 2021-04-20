Biltmore Ave Biltmore Ave, Asheville, NC, USA

Cruise the music scene in Asheville There's so much good live music in Asheville that the bars can't contain it - I've never been somewhere with such a high quality of street busking (even better than its homophonous sister town, Nashville). Most nights of the week and certainly on the weekends you'll be spoilt for choice, and with the cover charges enticingly low, you can do your own gig crawl. Start out along Biltmore Avenue (home of the famous Orange Peel, above) and meander down its adjoining streets - you'll be able to hear from the pavement what kind of music is going on in each bar, and after that it's up to you.