Where are you going?
Or, let us surprise youSpin the Globe ®
 

Biltmore Ave

Biltmore Ave, Asheville, NC, USA
Cruise the music scene in Asheville Asheville North Carolina United States

Cruise the music scene in Asheville

There's so much good live music in Asheville that the bars can't contain it - I've never been somewhere with such a high quality of street busking (even better than its homophonous sister town, Nashville). Most nights of the week and certainly on the weekends you'll be spoilt for choice, and with the cover charges enticingly low, you can do your own gig crawl. Start out along Biltmore Avenue (home of the famous Orange Peel, above) and meander down its adjoining streets - you'll be able to hear from the pavement what kind of music is going on in each bar, and after that it's up to you.
By Emma John , AFAR Local Expert

More From AFAR

How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
Slow Down and Immerse Yourself in Nature on This Trip to Utah’s Capitol Reef National Park Region
Slow Down and Immerse Yourself in Nature on This Trip to Utah’s Capitol Reef National Park Region
Adventure Responsibly and Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands National Parks Region
Adventure Responsibly and Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands National Parks Region
Everlane Just Launched Its First Swimwear Line—and It Starts at $30
Everlane Just Launched Its First Swimwear Line—and It Starts at $30