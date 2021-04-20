Where are you going?
Billy's Stone Crab Waterfront Seafood Restaurant & Market

400 N Ocean Dr, Hollywood, FL 33019, USA
Website
| +1 954-923-2300
Stone Crab and Tarpon Feeding at Billy's Stone Crab Hollywood Florida United States

More info

Sun - Sat 12pm - 10pm

For the best stone crab in Hollywood, try Billy's Stone Crab Restaurant. The restaurant serves fresh stone crab claws on ice with its famous mustard sauce. Other specials include coleslaw and key lime pie. Sit out on the patio and enjoy the gorgeous views of the waterway.

The second-floor dining room overlooks the seafood market. A popular attraction is to watch tarpon that swarm under the dock when the staff feeds them at noon.

The lunch vibe is casual, but at dinner the restaurant is a little more fancy. Be sure to check out the market onsite to purchase fresh, sustainable seafood.

By GiAnna Wyatt , AFAR Local Expert

