Billy's Stone Crab Waterfront Seafood Restaurant & Market
400 N Ocean Dr, Hollywood, FL 33019, USA
| +1 954-923-2300
Photo courtesy of Billy's Stone Crab
Sun - Sat 12pm - 10pm
Stone Crab and Tarpon Feeding at Billy's Stone CrabFor the best stone crab in Hollywood, try Billy's Stone Crab Restaurant. The restaurant serves fresh stone crab claws on ice with its famous mustard sauce. Other specials include coleslaw and key lime pie. Sit out on the patio and enjoy the gorgeous views of the waterway.
The second-floor dining room overlooks the seafood market. A popular attraction is to watch tarpon that swarm under the dock when the staff feeds them at noon.
The lunch vibe is casual, but at dinner the restaurant is a little more fancy. Be sure to check out the market onsite to purchase fresh, sustainable seafood.