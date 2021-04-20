Where are you going?
Bill's Restaurant

Slingsby Pl
| +44 20 7240 8183
London United Kingdom

Sun 9am - 10:30pm
Mon - Sat 8am - 11pm

Bill, I Love You So, I Always Will

There are a few Bill's Restaurants within the Covent Garden area -- and the neighbors sure are lucky. While you can visit them all, don't worry if the St. Martin's Courtyard location is the place you take a seat at most often. Set off Long Acre's many shops, this Bill's is the ideal place to start or end a leisurely day. Colorful hanging paper and bohemian chandeliers fill a dining space lined with homemade jams and chalkboard signs. Lunch and dinner are comprised of upscale, flavorful comfort foods, but mornings are best: English breakfast, fluffy fruit pancakes, and Cumberland sausage are even better with orders of fizzy drinks.
By Kelly Dawson , AFAR Local Expert

