BILLIE SWAMP SAFARI
30000 Gator Tail Trl., Clewiston, FL 33440, USA
+1 863-983-6101
Sun - Sat 9am - 6pm
Airboat Rides and AlligatorsThe Seminole Indians have 2,200 acres at Billie Swamp Safari, Big Cypress Seminole Indian Reservation in Clewiston,Florida. The Reservation is southwest of Jensen Beach and takes about 2 1/2 -3 hours. The Seminole Tribe runs this safari park where there are many attractions available to the visitor. Billie Swamp Safari is a big south Florida attraction.
There is an airboat ride that whisks you through the swamps as you see alligators, heron, egrets, turtles, and other wildlife.
The Swamp Buggy Eco Tour drives through the wetlands and brush and there are wild pigs, raccoons, ostriches, wild turkeys, water buffalo, and other wild animals.
You can walk the nature trail and see more of the reservation and the Florida everglades foliage.
Visit the alligator pit and take in the show and don't miss the snake & reptile demonstration.
You can stay overnight in a rustic chickee on a Seminole Chickee stay. There is no electricity or running water but the reservation has shower and bathroom facilities.
Dine on Indian treats (alligator bits, frog legs) or burgers or hot dogs at the Swamp Water Cafe. Enjoy the Butterfly Garden. Watch the Seminole ladies sew traditional Seminole garments on their Singer sewing machines. Stop in at the gift shop and buy a souvenir or two.
I enjoyed the Safari and felt it was well-run and informative. All I ever hear about this attraction is positive. I'll visit again. Try to get there. It's a fun trip!
Info and Coupons: www.billieswamp.com