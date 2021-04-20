Where are you going?
Billabong Sanctuary

11 Country Rd, Nome QLD 4816, Australia
Website
| +61 7 4778 8344
More info

Sun - Sat 9am - 2pm

Just outside of Townsville, Australia, the launching point for an adventure on the gorgeous wildlife preserve of Magnetic Island, lies a special experience: the Billabong Sanctuary.

Smaller and more intimate than the Australia Zoo, you can get up close and personal with cuddly koalas (and if you're lucky, their joeys!), wiggly wombats and curious cassowaries.

There are also incredible croc shows to stay for. The Sanctuary has a relaxed, friendly vibe and is easily a place that you could wander in and enjoy the scenery- and the critters- all day long.
By Ashley Castle Pittman , AFAR Ambassador

