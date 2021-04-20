Billabong Sanctuary
11 Country Rd, Nome QLD 4816, Australia
| +61 7 4778 8344
Sun - Sat 9am - 2pm
Get Up Close and Personal With Australia's Cuddly KoalasJust outside of Townsville, Australia, the launching point for an adventure on the gorgeous wildlife preserve of Magnetic Island, lies a special experience: the Billabong Sanctuary.
Smaller and more intimate than the Australia Zoo, you can get up close and personal with cuddly koalas (and if you're lucky, their joeys!), wiggly wombats and curious cassowaries.
There are also incredible croc shows to stay for. The Sanctuary has a relaxed, friendly vibe and is easily a place that you could wander in and enjoy the scenery- and the critters- all day long.