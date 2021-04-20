Bikram's Yoga College of India 5803 Hunt Club Rd Suite J, Greensboro, NC 27410, USA

Bikram in the Carolinas Bruce and Trudy own and run this Bikram studio in Greensboro. The spacious studio is newly redesigned with carpeting and mirrored walls and the whole place has a homey neighborhood kind of feel. Trudy will ask you questions about where you're from and Bruce will want to know how long you've been doing yoga and the classes are full of students who are also friends of theirs. Drop-in classes are $20 but they offer new local residents an introductory week of classes for $25 or an introductory month of classes for $80. Make sure to say hello to Prana, the neighborhood cat, who likes to visit after class.



