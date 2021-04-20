Where are you going?
Bikini Beach Books

41 Beach Rd, Gordons Bay Central, Cape Town, 7151, South Africa
Bikini Beach Bookstore in Gordon's Bay

Sun - Sat 8am - 9pm

Browsing at Bikini Beach Bookstore in Gordon's Bay

I love an old bookstore — roaming through crowded aisles and shelves teeming with tomes is enough to convince even the most diehard digital fiend that books are not dead. When in Gordon's Bay, about 45 minutes from Cape Town, for the Festival of Lights, I was thrilled to stumble onto this gem, and wound up spending an extra half an hour just roaming through the rambling shop's many cluttered rooms aimlessly. My favorite find? Call me kitsch, but I got giddy unearthing a set of Sweet Valley High books a world away from home. Classic!
By Sarah Khan , AFAR Contributor
