Where are you going?
Or, let us surprise youSpin the Globe ®
 

Biking Buenos Aires

1736 Avenida Coronel Díaz
Website
| +54 11 4300-5373
Buenos Aires on Two Wheels Buenos Aires Argentina

More info

Sun - Sat 9am - 6pm

Buenos Aires on Two Wheels

Okay, okay. Unless you're a serious cyclist who travels with his own custom-made helmet - or an adventurous traveler with some local friends - you're probably not going to be joining the nighttime Masa Critica group bike ride through Buenos Aires' streets, as pictured above. (Though it's not impossible - check out www.masacriticabsas.com.ar for details.)

That doesn't mean you can't explore the city on two wheels. Thanks to an ever-expanding network of bike paths and a relatively new urban bike-share system, cycling through Buenos Aires is more accessible than ever. But unless you know your way around already, it's best to start off with a guide.

Biking Buenos Aires is one of several reputable agencies offering full- and half-day tours plus specialized options, like the Parks & Plazas tour, or the Sunday afternoon architecture tour. Not to mention that they offer the holy grail of Buenos Aires bike tours - the Sunday street art bike tour, organized in collaboration with Graffitimundo.
By Bridget Gleeson , AFAR Local Expert

More From AFAR

How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points