Bike Cool Tours Rivadavia 779 Oficina 1 entre Perú y, Belgrano, M5500 Mendoza, Argentina

The Cool Factor Bike Cool Tours, which is a play on "Bike Cul-ture," was started by three young Argentines who are passionate about the arts. They offer a handful of curated bike tours that provide travelers an alternative way to see the city.



Their self-guided themes include arts, architecture, design, and their latest, couples. The 10-hour, 90 pesos full-day tour is the most economical, while the half day tour is five hours for 70 pesos. All tours come with bikes, guide maps, helmets, bike locks, mineral water, and an exclusive menu at Gourmet Restaurant.



Bike Cool Tours is supported by PRO BICI, a program that encourages the use of bicycles as a sustainable means of transportation. Open every day from 10 AM to 8 PM. Rivadavia 779; +54 261 423 3072