Wicker Park's Big Star

A mere twenty-minute ride on the ‘L’ from downtown Chicago, the neighbourhood of Wicker Park is just the right amount of eccentric. With an artsy edge that comes across as creative rather than copy-cat, Wicker Park is great for people-watching – and the food is equally as interesting as the inhabitants.



First up in the food stakes here is Big Star, whose ‘big’ reputation lives up to its name (and the long lines outside the doors). Located just past the bustling intersection that serves as the beating heart of the neighbourhood, the mechanics garage turned honky-tonk run by James Beard Award-winning chef Paul Kahan serves tacos, beer, and tequila (not to mention those $3 whiskey shots).



There’s often a two hour wait at the busy bar, a wait made more than bearable by chips, guacamole, and good company. Once seated, order a large selection of the tiny tacos to share - they’re filled with everything from potatoes and tilapia to roasted cactus. The best of the bunch is the Taco Al Pastor: marinated, spit-roasted pork shoulder paired with some sweet, juicy pineapple.



Whichever taco you choose though, the offerings (and atmosphere) at this Damen Avenue dining spot will not disappoint.

