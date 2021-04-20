Big Sky Cafe
1121 Broad St, San Luis Obispo, CA 93401, USA
| +1 805-545-5401
Sun 8am - 9pm
Mon - Thur 7am - 9pm
Fri 7am - 10pm
Sat 8am - 10pm
Support local farmers by eating at Big Sky in San Louis Obispo, CAWe drive through this part of the Central Coast of California quite a bit and we always stop in at Big Sky Cafe for a meal. Whether it's breakfast, lunch or dinner- the food is excellent and fairly priced. Most of their foods come from local farmers and they serve a great deal of organics. Even their wine list holds local wineries. I've had several items from the menu and although they've all been good, I keep going back to my favorite breakfast dish- eggs benedict- which they make with crab, vegetarian or with ham.
The atmosphere is spacious, yet cozy. The tables and chairs are made from wood and the ceiling is very high with stars painted on it. The owners support local artists by allowing them to sell their artwork through the cafe. Each time we go, there is a different artist featured on the walls.
The blog on their website is interesting- there you can listen to dozens of podcasts about the local and fresh farm to table movement in Central California.
Big Sky Cafe is located downtown, so after your meal, you can take a stroll around the dozens of shops in downtown San Louis Obispo - http://www.sanluisobispovacations.com/things-to-do/shopping/
Tip: general eating rush hours get busy and there can be long waits. If you want to go during typical breakfast, lunch or dinner times, I recommend you get a reservation or go just before/after the peak hours.
This is also a kid friendly restaurant, they give out crayons and activity sheets for the little ones to color.