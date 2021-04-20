Where are you going?
Big Rock Chop House

245 South Eton Street
| +1 248-647-7774
Gourmet Food in an Old Tudor Revival Train Station Birmingham Michigan United States

Sun - Thur 11:30am - 10pm
Fri 11:30am - 11pm
Sat 12am - 11pm

Head Chef Brian Henson was recently named Chef of the Year by the Michigan Chefs de Cuisine Association. He heads a kitchen that serves a restaurant known as one of the premier dining destinations in Metro Detroit. A former train depot, it bears comparison to a similar restaurant in Birmingham, England.

An underground wine cellar provides an intimate space for a group to commemorate a special occasion, or a quiet meal away from the main dining areas. The cigar lounge is ideal for after work, and in summer the best place to enjoy a meal at Big Rock is on the outdoor patio or stone terrace. 

Big Rock brews their own beer in an adjoining 1,950-square-foot space. An expertly assembled wine list is also available. 

By Kirsten Alana , AFAR Local Expert

