Big Picture 2505 1st Ave, Seattle, WA 98121, USA

Cheese Popcorn in a Champagne Bucket What’s not to love about a 21+ movie theater that features alcohol and white cheddar popcorn (served in a champagne bucket) delivered directly to your seat? Sure, it may not be the most state-of-the-art projection system, but that’s not really the point. The Big Picture is a small, cozy theater (about 60 seats) showing first-run movies for the same price as chain theaters, but without the kids and teens — and with stiff drinks. You can pre-order cocktails to be delivered to your seat at intervals, or order directly from the servers as they come through. The lobby area has semi-private nooks with cozy, cushy chairs, and anyone is welcome to stop in for a drink, even if you’re not seeing a movie. Advance tickets are recommended, as the venue is both small and popular. (Enter through El Gaucho and head downstairs to the theater entrance.)