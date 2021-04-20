Big Movie
158 Xinle Rd, Xuhui Qu, Shanghai Shi, China, 200085
+86 21 5403 8736
Photo by ALGIRDAS BAKAS
Shanghai's Big Movie: Books, and Magazines and Movies, Oh My“I go here in search of movies, which often inspire my cocktails. Titanic was the muse for drinks I made at an international competition. I carved a cruise ship out of ice and had it float in a drink, and I re-created a punch that was served on the Titanic.” —Bartender Tree Mao on the French Concession. Read more about his local's take on Shanghai here.
This appeared in the January/February 2015 issue.