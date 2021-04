Shanghai's Big Movie: Books, and Magazines and Movies, Oh My

“I go here in search of movies, which often inspire my cocktails. Titanic was the muse for drinks I made at an international competition. I carved a cruise ship out of ice and had it float in a drink, and I re-created a punch that was served on the Titanic.” —Bartender Tree Mao on the French Concession. Read more about his local's take on Shanghai This appeared in the January/February 2015 issue.