Big Movie

158 Xinle Rd, Xuhui Qu, Shanghai Shi, China, 200085
+86 21 5403 8736
Shanghai's Big Movie: Books, and Magazines and Movies, Oh My Shanghai China

“I go here in search of movies, which often inspire my cocktails. Titanic was the muse for drinks I made at an international competition. I carved a cruise ship out of ice and had it float in a drink, and I re-created a punch that was served on the Titanic.” —Bartender Tree Mao on the French Concession. Read more about his local's take on Shanghai here.

This appeared in the January/February 2015 issue.
By Jen Murphy , AFAR Contributor
Original the peninsula shanghai.jpg?1474837223?ixlib=rails 0.3

