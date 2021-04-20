Where are you going?
Big Gay Ice Cream Shop

125 E 7th St, New York, NY 10009, USA
Website
| +1 212-533-9333
Salty Pimp It Up

There are a lot of ice cream trucks in NYC. Only one started out as the Big Gay Ice Cream Truck but became a brick-and-mortar Big Gay Ice Cream shop. Whether you flag down the truck somewhere in Midtown or wait in line at the shop on E 7th in the East Village, prepare your taste buds because this is not average ice cream truck fare. With names like the Salty Pimp, Nutty Merlin and Mexican Affo'gay'to, you'll remember the experience long after you've somehow managed to forget the taste (though why would you forget, it's amazing)! These guys are so serious about putting the fun back in ice cream, they even have BGICTV, their own reality cam broadcasting the madness that is the creation of dessert infused with a little glittery unicorn magic.
By Kirsten Alana , AFAR Local Expert
