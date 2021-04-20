Where are you going?
Or, let us surprise youSpin the Globe ®
 

Big Buddha Phuket

Karon, Mueang Phuket District, Phuket 83100, Thailand
+66 81 891 3827
Big Buddha Karon Thailand
Contemplate With the Buddha Karon Thailand
Big Buddha Karon Thailand
Contemplate With the Buddha Karon Thailand

Big Buddha

The name says it all: Big Buddha Phuket, sitting 150 feet tall on a high mountain, is one of the major landmarks and most visited sites that doesn't involve waves and sand, on the Thai island of Phuket.
By David Farley , AFAR Contributor

More Recommendations

Keph Senett
AFAR Local Expert
over 6 years ago

Contemplate With the Buddha

This Buddha is 25 meters across at the base, and made from white marble. Located atop the Nakkerd Hills between Chalong and Kata, the site is perfect for quiet contemplation.

More From AFAR

How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points