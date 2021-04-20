Big Buddha Phuket
Karon, Mueang Phuket District, Phuket 83100, Thailand
+66 81 891 3827
Big BuddhaThe name says it all: Big Buddha Phuket, sitting 150 feet tall on a high mountain, is one of the major landmarks and most visited sites that doesn't involve waves and sand, on the Thai island of Phuket.
Contemplate With the Buddha
This Buddha is 25 meters across at the base, and made from white marble. Located atop the Nakkerd Hills between Chalong and Kata, the site is perfect for quiet contemplation.