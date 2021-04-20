Where are you going?
Or, let us surprise youSpin the Globe ®
 

Big Bottom Market

16228 Main St, Guerneville, CA 95446, USA
Website
| +1 707-604-7295
Pack a Picnic at Big Bottom Market Guerneville California United States
Biscuits and jam among the redwoods Guerneville California United States
Pack a Picnic at Big Bottom Market Guerneville California United States
Biscuits and jam among the redwoods Guerneville California United States

More info

Wed - Mon 8am - 5pm

Pack a Picnic at Big Bottom Market

Fuel up for a hike at the nearby Armstrong Redwoods reserve at the Big Bottom Market in Guerneville. You'll find snacks, such as cured meats, artisanal pickles, and local cheeses, to enjoy in the picnic area. For something heartier, order the Parson Jones sandwich (garlic-herb turkey, Havarti, arugula, and jalapeno jam).

This appeared in the May 2014 issue.
By Jen Murphy , AFAR Contributor

More Recommendations

Stephanie Lawrence
almost 7 years ago

Biscuits and jam among the redwoods

Big Bottom Market is a gem among the gem that is Guerneville, CA. The town is nestled in the redwoods in between the vineyards of the Russian River Valley and the beautiful northern California coast. Big Bottom Market is right in the center of the colorful and relaxed one-street downtown of Guerneville. They have amazing sandwiches and coffee, but don't miss their biscuits, served two at a time with honey butter and melt-in-your-mouth jam.

More From AFAR

How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points