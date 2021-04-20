Big Bottom Market
16228 Main St, Guerneville, CA 95446, USA
| +1 707-604-7295
Photo by Kelly Puelio
Wed - Mon 8am - 5pm
Pack a Picnic at Big Bottom MarketFuel up for a hike at the nearby Armstrong Redwoods reserve at the Big Bottom Market in Guerneville. You'll find snacks, such as cured meats, artisanal pickles, and local cheeses, to enjoy in the picnic area. For something heartier, order the Parson Jones sandwich (garlic-herb turkey, Havarti, arugula, and jalapeno jam).
This appeared in the May 2014 issue.
Biscuits and jam among the redwoods
Big Bottom Market is a gem among the gem that is Guerneville, CA. The town is nestled in the redwoods in between the vineyards of the Russian River Valley and the beautiful northern California coast. Big Bottom Market is right in the center of the colorful and relaxed one-street downtown of Guerneville. They have amazing sandwiches and coffee, but don't miss their biscuits, served two at a time with honey butter and melt-in-your-mouth jam.