Biscuits and jam among the redwoods

Big Bottom Market is a gem among the gem that is Guerneville, CA. The town is nestled in the redwoods in between the vineyards of the Russian River Valley and the beautiful northern California coast. Big Bottom Market is right in the center of the colorful and relaxed one-street downtown of Guerneville. They have amazing sandwiches and coffee, but don't miss their biscuits, served two at a time with honey butter and melt-in-your-mouth jam.