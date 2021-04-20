Where are you going?
Or, let us surprise youSpin the Globe ®
 

Big Ben Clock Tower

Westminster, London SW1A 0AA, UK
Website
| +44 20 7219 4272
Cliché Image London United Kingdom

Cliché Image

Everyone knows that London is famous for its red telephone booths and the Big Ben clock tower. And, nearly everyone who visits takes home a picture of one or the other.
It can be challenging to find a booth free of tourists hanging all over it, or posing in various positions to get the most unique snapshot. But, I managed to sneak one in over the heads of unassuming pedestrians and photo posers.
In due diligence of the London experience, I present a brilliant photo of these two London icons in one frame; one of my favorite shots from this London excursion.
By Andrea Rip , AFAR Local Expert

More From AFAR

How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
Slow Down and Immerse Yourself in Nature on This Trip to Utah’s Capitol Reef National Park Region
Slow Down and Immerse Yourself in Nature on This Trip to Utah’s Capitol Reef National Park Region
Adventure Responsibly and Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands National Parks Region
Adventure Responsibly and Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands National Parks Region
Everlane Just Launched Its First Swimwear Line—and It Starts at $30
Everlane Just Launched Its First Swimwear Line—and It Starts at $30