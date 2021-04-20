Big Ben Clock Tower
Westminster, London SW1A 0AA, UK
| +44 20 7219 4272
Cliché ImageEveryone knows that London is famous for its red telephone booths and the Big Ben clock tower. And, nearly everyone who visits takes home a picture of one or the other.
It can be challenging to find a booth free of tourists hanging all over it, or posing in various positions to get the most unique snapshot. But, I managed to sneak one in over the heads of unassuming pedestrians and photo posers.
In due diligence of the London experience, I present a brilliant photo of these two London icons in one frame; one of my favorite shots from this London excursion.