Big Bear Cafe
1700 1st St NW
| +1 202-643-9222
Sat, Sun 7:30am - 9:30pm
Mon - Fri 7am - 9:30pm
Big Bear CafeThis Bloomingdale neighborhood fixture is home to an inviting atmosphere, with friendly staff and patrons, an exposed brick interior, and a fantastic outdoor patio surrounded by vines. By day, it's a casual and lovely coffeehouse where you can indulge in cortados, cappuccinos, and French press coffees courtesy of Counter Culture—not to mention hearty breakfast and lunch sandwiches and salads. Nighttime transforms Big Bear into a sit-down candlelit restaurant featuring a seasonal menu using farm-fresh ingredients, as well as live music showcasing local area jazz, folk, and bluegrass acts on weekends.
almost 7 years ago
Where the Locals Have Coffee
Big Bear Cafe is an ivy and wine covered cafe in my neighborhood: the up and coming Bloomingdale. The coffee is yummy and it's a gathering place for locals on Sunday who go to the farmer's market and get their french pressed filled with dark roast. Rumor has it that the one and only SJP had dinner there....