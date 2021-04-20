Where are you going?
Or, let us surprise youSpin the Globe ®
 

BierBeisl

9669 S Santa Monica Blvd, Beverly Hills, CA 90210, USA
Website
A Taste of Austria in Beverly Hills Beverly Hills California United States

A Taste of Austria in Beverly Hills

I was really craving Apfelstrudel a few months ago and came across this delightful Austrian gem in the middle of Beverly Hills. Much to my surprise, everything from the decor to the taste was steeped in authenticity. It only helps that the chef is Austrian and is keen to share his beloved cuisine with the world. The presentation was perfectly executed and the service was ever so wonderful. From the moment I sat down, I felt like I was dining in a cafe in Vienna. It's always a good sign if the restaurant can manage to mentally transport you through its ambiance and flavors to another country. All the necessary staples were there to make sure I could temporarily forget that I was in the U.S. I had my pretzel bread, Austrian sparkling wine, Weisswurst, Apfelstrudel, and Julius Meinl coffee—sehr lecker!
By Nyssa C. , AFAR Local Expert

More From AFAR

How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points