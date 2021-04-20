BierBeisl 9669 S Santa Monica Blvd, Beverly Hills, CA 90210, USA

A Taste of Austria in Beverly Hills I was really craving Apfelstrudel a few months ago and came across this delightful Austrian gem in the middle of Beverly Hills. Much to my surprise, everything from the decor to the taste was steeped in authenticity. It only helps that the chef is Austrian and is keen to share his beloved cuisine with the world. The presentation was perfectly executed and the service was ever so wonderful. From the moment I sat down, I felt like I was dining in a cafe in Vienna. It's always a good sign if the restaurant can manage to mentally transport you through its ambiance and flavors to another country. All the necessary staples were there to make sure I could temporarily forget that I was in the U.S. I had my pretzel bread, Austrian sparkling wine, Weisswurst, Apfelstrudel, and Julius Meinl coffee—sehr lecker!