Bier Station

120 East Gregory Boulevard
Website
| +1 816-548-3870
Kansas City's Beer Paradise Kansas City Missouri United States

More info

Sun 12pm - 8pm
Mon - Thur 11am - 11pm
Fri, Sat 11am - 12am

A little farther south in the hip, young Waldo neighborhood, the Bier Station is worth seeking out. John Couture, who lives around the corner, created a combination neighborhood pub and beer retailer with suds from the world over. The "Station" idea comes from the rotating taps, where kegs of hard-to-find beer arrive daily. I've brought recipes to the Bier Station that resulted in multi-bartender debates and heard extensive arguments about whether British beer is behind American craft brews. In my favorite KC moment of the year, two feet of snow shut down the city—except for the Bier Station, which had a line of snow shovels outside and a line of thirsty guys inside. If it looks full, don't worry, there's more seating on the enclosed roof patio. If you love beer, Bier Station deserves your respect.

By Stephen Himes , AFAR Local Expert

