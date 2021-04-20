Bice Ristorante 425 Island Ave, San Diego, CA 92101, USA

Gourmet Italian from Local Produce in San Diego Bice is an upscale dining experience where the chef uses mostly locally sourced food for his creations. Most of the cheese comes from small Italian farms and they carry an extensive Italian and Californian wine menu.



There are several types of dining experiences to be had at Bice. You can come in for dinner and order from the menu or you can sit at the cheese bar and sample amazing cheeses along with prosciutto, olives and wines. The cheeses are absolutely divine!



Bice also hosts a "Dueling Chefs" competition, where two chefs go head to head in the kitchen. They make the same items which are brought out for the diners to sample and then on slips of paper, they mark which chef prepared the best dish. The winner is chosen by the diners. If you want to attend that event, be sure to make your reservation early as they fill up.



You can sit in the dining room and get a view of their amazing custom wine cellar, which can be seen through a large glass wall. If you ask politely, your server will take you on a little tour inside the cellar. Bice is located in the heart of the Gaslamp and sitting near the window is a good place for watching people as they go out on the town.