Bibliothèque Forney
1 Rue du Figuier, 75004 Paris, France
| +33 1 42 78 14 60
Tue, Fri, Sat 1pm - 7:30pm
Wed, Thur 10am - 7:30pm
Parisian Revolutionary ProofI love wanding the Marias and the area just north of the Isle St. Louis because of little finds like this. Just above that second window from the left on the top floor, is a cannonball from the 1830 revolution, lodged in the exterior of the Bibliotheque Forney (formerly the Hotel de Sens).
Head to 1, Rue du Giguier to be historically inspired.