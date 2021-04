Riga Doma laukums 1, Centra rajons, Rīga, LV-1050, Latvia

Freezing Riga Now that I'm back in California, I can feel nostalgic about this extremely cold trip to Latvia. Our exploration of Riga consisted of wandering during breaks in the storm, but we still managed to see a lot of the city.



Don't let the snow slow you down when traveling. Have a fire-side coffee and explore until you see the next inviting place to duck in!