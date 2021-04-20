Where are you going?
Biba

2801 Capitol Ave, Sacramento, CA 95816, USA
Website
| +1 916-455-2422
Elegant Italian Food in Sacramento, California Sacramento California United States

Biba has long been one of Sacramento's finest restaurants and, despite some serious competition in the city's growing food scene, it still holds its place at the top. It has endured for 27 years by sticking to what it does best: simple, fresh, authentic Italian food.

Biba is named after the owner, an Italian from Bologna, possibly Italy's best city for food. Biba sticks to using the highest quality ingredients and makes her own pasta in house, creating mouth-watering fresh ravioli, and ten-layer lasagna.

Biba also takes advantage of the abundance of food grown all around Sacramento by using the freshest local ingredients. All meats and eggs arrive fresh daily, and seasonal menus change depending on the availability of local produce.

Insider's tip: the seasonal salads, fresh pastas (especially ravioli), tiramisu, and coffee are excellent.
By Jenna Francisco , AFAR Local Expert

