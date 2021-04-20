Bias Tugel
Padangbai, Manggis, Karangasem Regency, Bali 80871, Indonesia
Sun - Sat 8am - 6pm
Nothing to Do but RelaxLess than half a mile from the port in Padang Bai is the small but perfectly formed Bias Tugel beach. The years have been kind to this beach, and despite the beginnings of developments on the cliffs overlooking the beach, it has remained quiet. The sand is clean and soft, and a number of small cafes serve simple food and cold drinks.
Some people may be put off by the walk down to the beach, which is quite steep (and is a bit of a haul going the other way after a day in the sun and a couple of beers), but it's absolutely worth the effort to get away from the crowds.
The undertow can be very strong here so even the strongest swimmers should be careful and children should be watched closely.
Padang Bai is about an hour from Ubud or closer to two hours from Kuta & Seminyak depending on traffic.