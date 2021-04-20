Biarritz
64200 Biarritz, France
Cider break in BiarritzThe view from this corner bar encapsulated great people watching, excellent French cider and a surreal view of the ocean looming above street level.
almost 7 years ago
Surfing in Biarittz
Travelling is about pushing yourself and getting the feeling of exhilaration that so many beautiful environments provide. For me, catching great breaks on the rolling surf of Biarritz’s beaches offers just that. Spend a day in the surf and sunshine before finishing with drinks on the beach and then retreating into the vibrant nightlife that my favorite coastal city offers.